2023 Northern Illinois Football Odds to Win Mid-American Conference Championship & National Title
The Northern Illinois Huskies sport +1200 odds to bring home the MAC title in 2023, which ranks them sixth in the conference. They also have +30000 odds to bring home a national championship. Check out the info below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.
Northern Illinois Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000)
- Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Northern Illinois 2023 Schedule
Northern Illinois will have the luxury of facing the 14th-easiest schedule this season (based on last season's combined win total of opponents this season.) The Huskies' schedule has three games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes one against a team with nine or more victories and two against squads that collected fewer than four wins.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ Boston College
|September 2
|1
|-
|Southern Illinois
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ Nebraska
|September 16
|3
|-
|Tulsa
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Toledo
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Akron
|October 7
|6
|-
|Ohio
|October 14
|7
|-
|Eastern Michigan
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ Central Michigan
|October 31
|10
|-
|Ball State
|November 7
|11
|-
|Western Michigan
|November 14
|12
|-
|@ Kent State
|November 25
|13
|-
