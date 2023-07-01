The Northern Illinois Huskies sport +1200 odds to bring home the MAC title in 2023, which ranks them sixth in the conference. They also have +30000 odds to bring home a national championship. Check out the info below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Northern Illinois Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000)

+30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000) Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120)

+1200 (Bet $10 to win $120) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Northern Illinois 2023 Schedule

Northern Illinois will have the luxury of facing the 14th-easiest schedule this season (based on last season's combined win total of opponents this season.) The Huskies' schedule has three games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes one against a team with nine or more victories and two against squads that collected fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Boston College September 2 1 - Southern Illinois September 9 2 - @ Nebraska September 16 3 - Tulsa September 23 4 - @ Toledo September 30 5 - @ Akron October 7 6 - Ohio October 14 7 - Eastern Michigan October 21 8 - @ Central Michigan October 31 10 - Ball State November 7 11 - Western Michigan November 14 12 - @ Kent State November 25 13 -

