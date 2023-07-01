Montez Sweat and the Chicago Bears will match up against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Sweat's stats.

Montez Sweat Injury Status

Sweat is currently not listed as injured.

Montez Sweat 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 32 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Bears Players

Montez Sweat 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 1.5 2.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 1.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Bears 1.5 1.0 6 0 1 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1.0 2.0 5 0 0

