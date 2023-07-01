Marcedes Lewis: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Marcedes Lewis when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status
Lewis is currently listed as active.
Marcedes Lewis 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|7 TAR, 6 REC, 66 YDS, 2 TD
Marcedes Lewis Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|20.60
|354
|61
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|13.78
|450
|83
|2023 ADP
|-
|831
|127
Other Bears Players
Marcedes Lewis 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Giants
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|32
|1
