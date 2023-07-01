The 2023 campaign kicks off for Marcedes Lewis when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status

Lewis is currently listed as active.

Marcedes Lewis 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 7 TAR, 6 REC, 66 YDS, 2 TD

Marcedes Lewis Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 20.60 354 61 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 13.78 450 83 2023 ADP - 831 127

Other Bears Players

Marcedes Lewis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Giants 1 1 2 1 Week 9 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1 1 14 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 32 1

