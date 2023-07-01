Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 83 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .570, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 65.4% of his 81 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (27.2%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this year (49.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (18.5%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.279
|AVG
|.263
|.340
|OBP
|.320
|.614
|SLG
|.533
|23
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|25
|40/9
|K/BB
|58/9
|1
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.05).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
- Muller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
