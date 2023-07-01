The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has 83 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .570, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
  • He ranks 54th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 65.4% of his 81 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (27.2%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 40 times this year (49.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 41
.279 AVG .263
.340 OBP .320
.614 SLG .533
23 XBH 21
12 HR 12
21 RBI 25
40/9 K/BB 58/9
1 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.05).
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Muller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
