Khari Blasingame: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Khari Blasingame is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears match up with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Khari Blasingame Injury Status
Blasingame is currently not on the injured list.
Khari Blasingame 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD
|1 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Khari Blasingame Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|0.00
|566
|136
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|3.33
|529
|126
|2023 ADP
|-
|889
|165
Other Bears Players
Khari Blasingame 2022 Game Log
