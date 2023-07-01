Khari Blasingame is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears match up with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Khari Blasingame Injury Status

Blasingame is currently not on the injured list.

Khari Blasingame 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD 1 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Khari Blasingame Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 0.00 566 136
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 3.33 529 126
2023 ADP - 889 165

Khari Blasingame 2022 Game Log

