The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Khalil Herbert and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Khalil Herbert Injury Status

Herbert is currently not listed as injured.

Khalil Herbert 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 129 CAR, 731 YDS (5.7 YPC), 4 TD 12 TAR, 9 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD

Khalil Herbert Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 108.80 127 36 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 136.71 83 31 2023 ADP - 89 34

Khalil Herbert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 9 45 1 1 -2 0 Week 2 @Packers 4 38 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Texans 20 157 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Giants 19 77 0 1 24 0 Week 5 @Vikings 4 11 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 7 74 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 62 0 1 25 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 16 99 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 7 23 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 10 57 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bills 6 7 0 2 -4 0 Week 17 @Lions 5 31 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 10 50 0 1 -1 0

