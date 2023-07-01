Khalil Herbert: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Khalil Herbert and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Khalil Herbert Injury Status
Herbert is currently not listed as injured.
Khalil Herbert 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|129 CAR, 731 YDS (5.7 YPC), 4 TD
|12 TAR, 9 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD
Khalil Herbert Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|108.80
|127
|36
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|136.71
|83
|31
|2023 ADP
|-
|89
|34
Khalil Herbert 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|9
|45
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|4
|38
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|20
|157
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|19
|77
|0
|1
|24
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|7
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|12
|62
|0
|1
|25
|1
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|16
|99
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|7
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|10
|57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|6
|7
|0
|2
|-4
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|10
|50
|0
|1
|-1
|0
