At +20000, Khalil Herbert is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Khalil Herbert? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Khalil Herbert 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Khalil Herbert Insights

The Bears, who were 23rd in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 40.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 59.7% of the time.

While Chicago ranked second-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 157.3 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked best in the NFL (177.3 rushing yards per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +2000 (10th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (50th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +25000 (71st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (75th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (75th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.