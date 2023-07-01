Justin Fields: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a game against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Justin Fields Injury Status
Fields is currently listed as active.
Justin Fields 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|192-for-318 (60.4%), 2,242 YDS (7.1 YPA), 17 TD, 11 INT
|160 CAR, 1,143 YDS, 8 TD
Justin Fields Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|295.98
|6
|6
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|309.20
|7
|7
|2023 ADP
|-
|47
|7
Justin Fields 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|8
|17
|121
|2
|1
|11
|28
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|7
|11
|70
|0
|1
|8
|20
|1
|Week 3
|Texans
|8
|17
|106
|0
|2
|8
|47
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|11
|22
|174
|0
|0
|7
|52
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|15
|21
|208
|1
|0
|8
|47
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|14
|27
|190
|1
|1
|12
|88
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|13
|21
|179
|1
|1
|14
|82
|1
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|17
|23
|151
|2
|0
|8
|60
|1
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|17
|28
|123
|3
|0
|15
|178
|1
|Week 10
|Lions
|12
|20
|167
|2
|1
|13
|147
|2
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|14
|21
|153
|1
|1
|18
|85
|1
|Week 13
|Packers
|20
|25
|254
|0
|2
|6
|71
|1
|Week 15
|Eagles
|14
|21
|152
|2
|0
|15
|95
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|15
|23
|119
|1
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|7
|21
|75
|1
|1
|10
|132
|0
