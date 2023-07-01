Justin Fields is +2000 to capture the MVP award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 10th-best in the league. Are you also searching for his other available prop bets? We have info on those, as well, so check them out.

Justin Fields 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +2000 10th Bet $100 to win $2,000 Off. POY +2000 5th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Justin Fields Insights

Fields completed 60.4% of his passes, throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 TDs, last year.

He also ran for 1,143 yards on 160 attempts with eight touchdowns, accumulating 76.2 yards per game.

The Bears threw the football on 40.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 59.7% of the time. Their offense was 23rd in the league in points scored.

Chicago ranked worst in passing offense last season (130.5 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 17th with 218.6 passing yards allowed per contest.

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +2000 (10th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (50th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +25000 (71st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (75th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (75th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

