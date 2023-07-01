Josh Blackwell: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Josh Blackwell and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a tilt against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Josh Blackwell Injury Status
Blackwell is currently not on the injured list.
Josh Blackwell 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|12 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Josh Blackwell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 13
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
