Jaquan Brisker is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Chicago Bears kick off their season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Jaquan Brisker Injury Status

Brisker is currently listed as active.

Jaquan Brisker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
104 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Jaquan Brisker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 49ers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0
Week 2 @Packers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0
Week 3 Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 4 @Giants 1.0 1.0 5 0 0
Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 5 0 0
Week 6 Commanders 1.0 1.0 5 0 0
Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 7 1 1
Week 8 @Cowboys 1.0 1.0 9 0 0
Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 10 Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 11 0 0
Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 16 Bills 1.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 17 @Lions 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 18 Vikings 0.0 0.0 10 0 1

