The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Jack Sanborn and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a bout against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jack Sanborn Injury Status

Sanborn is currently listed as active.

Jack Sanborn 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 59 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Bears Players

Jack Sanborn 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2.0 2.0 12 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 2.0 14 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

