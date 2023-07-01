Jack Sanborn: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Jack Sanborn and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a bout against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Jack Sanborn Injury Status
Sanborn is currently listed as active.
Jack Sanborn 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|59 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Jack Sanborn 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|2.0
|2.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|0.0
|2.0
|14
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
