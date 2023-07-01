The Illinois State Redbirds will begin their 2023 college football schedule on September 2, against Dayton. See below for more.

Illinois State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Dayton September 2 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Western Illinois September 9 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Eastern Illinois September 16 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Lindenwood September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ South Dakota State October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Indiana State October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Youngstown State October 21 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Northern Iowa October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Missouri State November 4 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Murray State November 11 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ North Dakota November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

