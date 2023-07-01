The Illinois Fighting Illini's over/under for the 2023 season, 6.5 wins, means they should be a competitive group.

Looking to place a futures bet on Illinois' win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Illinois Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -120 +100 54.5%

Bet on Illinois' win total this season now with BetMGM!

Fighting Illini's 2022 Performance

Illinois ranked 73rd in total offense this season (378.2 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in FBS with 378.2 yards allowed per game.

Illinois sported the 91st-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (211.5 passing yards per game), and it was better defensively, ranking eighth-best with just 173.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Illinois posted five wins at home last year and three on the road.

As underdogs, the Illini picked up just two victories (2-3). As favorites, they went 6-2.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Chase Brown RB 1,643 YDS / 10 TD / 126.4 YPG / 5.0 YPC

27 REC / 240 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 18.5 REC YPG Tommy DeVito QB 2,647 YDS (69.6%) / 15 TD / 4 INT

35 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 2.7 RUSH YPG Isaiah Williams WR 81 REC / 709 YDS / 5 TD / 54.5 YPG Brian Hightower WR 37 REC / 452 YDS / 2 TD / 34.8 YPG Sydney Brown DB 56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 6 INT Jartavius Martin DB 58 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT Jer'Zhan Newton DL 51 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Keith Randolph Jr. DL 47 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT

Fighting Illini's Strength of Schedule

The Fighting Illini will face the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (73).

Illinois will have the 41st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (55).

Illinois' schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected less than four wins).

Illinois 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Toledo September 2 - - 2 @ Kansas September 8 - - 3 Penn State September 16 - - 4 Florida Atlantic September 23 - - 5 @ Purdue September 30 - - 6 Nebraska October 6 - - 7 @ Maryland October 14 - - 8 Wisconsin October 21 - - 10 @ Minnesota November 4 - - 11 Indiana November 11 - - 12 @ Iowa November 18 - - 13 Northwestern November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.