Illinois Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000)

+30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Illinois 2023 Schedule

Using the squad's opponents' combined win total last year, Illinois get the 53rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Fighting Illini have eight games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including one team that collected nine or more wins and one with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Toledo September 2 1 - @ Kansas September 8 2 - Penn State September 16 3 - Florida Atlantic September 23 4 - @ Purdue September 30 5 - Nebraska October 6 6 - @ Maryland October 14 7 - Wisconsin October 21 8 - @ Minnesota November 4 10 - Indiana November 11 11 - @ Iowa November 18 12 - Northwestern November 25 13 -

