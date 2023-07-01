In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Greg Stroman and the Chicago Bears will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Stroman's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Greg Stroman Injury Status

Stroman is currently not on the injured list.

Greg Stroman 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Greg Stroman 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0

