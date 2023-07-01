Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.174 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .228.
- Sheets has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 63 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.5% of them.
- In 12.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Sheets has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 63 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.190
|AVG
|.261
|.275
|OBP
|.327
|.304
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|11
|19/10
|K/BB
|15/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
