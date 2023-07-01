The 2023 season kicks off for Equanimeous St. Brown when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status

St. Brown is currently not listed as injured.

Is St. Brown your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Equanimeous St. Brown 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 38 TAR, 21 REC, 323 YDS, 1 TD

Rep St. Brown and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Equanimeous St. Brown Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 43.70 265 103 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.35 399 152 2023 ADP - 579 194

Other Bears Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Equanimeous St. Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 3 1 18 1 Week 2 @Packers 4 2 39 0 Week 3 Texans 2 1 20 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 0 9 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 24 0 Week 6 Commanders 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 7 4 48 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 3 1 6 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 2 2 24 0 Week 12 @Jets 2 1 7 0 Week 13 Packers 4 3 85 0 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 20 0 Week 17 @Lions 3 2 20 0 Week 18 Vikings 1 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.