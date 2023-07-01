Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on July 1 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
- In 50.8% of his 59 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 59 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 15.3% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 59 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.258
|AVG
|.152
|.337
|OBP
|.231
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
- Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.