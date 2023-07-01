Elijah Hicks is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Chicago Bears kick off their season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Elijah Hicks Injury Status

Hicks is currently not listed as injured.

Is Hicks your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Elijah Hicks 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Hicks and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bears Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Elijah Hicks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 12 @Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.0 0.0 11 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.