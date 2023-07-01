For the Chicago Bears' Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Dylan Cole is listed as . The contest starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Dylan Cole Injury Status

Cole is currently questionable on the injury list.

Dylan Cole 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 50 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Dylan Cole 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

