Duron Harmon and the Chicago Bears will play the Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 5 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Harmon's stats.

Duron Harmon Injury Status

Harmon is currently not on the injured list.

Duron Harmon 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 86 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Duron Harmon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 10 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 13 Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 49ers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

