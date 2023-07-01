Dominique Robinson's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Dominique Robinson Injury Status

Robinson is currently listed as active.

Dominique Robinson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 30 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Bears Players

Dominique Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 1.5 1.0 7 0 0 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

