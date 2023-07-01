D'Onta Foreman: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for D'Onta Foreman when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
D'Onta Foreman Injury Status
Foreman is currently not listed as injured.
D'Onta Foreman 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|203 CAR, 914 YDS (4.5 YPC), 5 TD
|9 TAR, 5 REC, 26 YDS, 0 TD
D'Onta Foreman Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|126.00
|98
|32
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|83.40
|190
|53
|2023 ADP
|-
|127
|46
Other Bears Players
D'Onta Foreman 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|5
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|15
|118
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|26
|118
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|23
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|31
|130
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|11
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|24
|113
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|21
|74
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|21
|165
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|13
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|12
|68
|0
|0
|0
|0
