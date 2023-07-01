Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (38-42) against the Cleveland Guardians (39-42) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-5, 2.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (4-2, 3.79 ERA).

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cubs have a record of 5-1.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 23 out of the 39 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 14-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 369 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

