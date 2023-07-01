Cole Kmet: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Cole Kmet is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears square off against the Green Bay Packers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Cole Kmet Injury Status
Kmet is currently not listed as injured.
Cole Kmet 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|69 TAR, 50 REC, 544 YDS, 7 TD
Cole Kmet Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|97.30
|142
|7
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|77.02
|205
|16
|2023 ADP
|-
|126
|12
Cole Kmet 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|3
|2
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|2
|2
|11
|1
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|6
|5
|41
|2
|Week 10
|Lions
|7
|4
|74
|2
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|35
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|7
|6
|72
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|5
|4
|25
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|6
|5
|27
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|3
|2
|27
|1
|Week 18
|Vikings
|5
|4
|57
|1
