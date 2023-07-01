At +25000, Cole Kmet is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the NFL.

Cole Kmet 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Cole Kmet Insights

Kmet averaged 32.0 yards receiving on 4.1 targets per game last season, scoring seven TDs.

The Bears ran 40.3% passing plays and 59.7% running plays last year. They were 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Chicago was a bottom-five pass offense last season, ranking worst with 130.5 passing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 17th in the NFL (218.6 passing yards allowed per game).

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +2000 (10th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (50th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +25000 (71st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (75th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (75th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

