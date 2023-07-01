Christopher Morel -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Guardians.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .269 with five doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks.

In 25 of 40 games this year (62.5%) Morel has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 35.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 40), and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (45.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year (24 of 40), with two or more runs five times (12.5%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .275 AVG .263 .297 OBP .341 .609 SLG .605 10 XBH 10 6 HR 8 18 RBI 15 22/3 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings