The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Chase Claypool and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a tilt against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Chase Claypool Injury Status

Claypool is currently not listed as injured.

Chase Claypool 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 79 TAR, 46 REC, 451 YDS, 1 TD

Chase Claypool Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 59.04 217 81 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 63.91 227 86 2023 ADP - 235 80

Other Bears Players

Chase Claypool 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 6 4 18 0 Week 2 Patriots 6 4 26 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 3 35 0 Week 4 Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 9 5 50 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 7 7 96 1 Week 7 @Dolphins 8 5 41 0 Week 8 @Eagles 6 4 45 0 Week 9 Dolphins 6 2 13 0 Week 10 Lions 2 1 8 0 Week 11 @Falcons 3 2 11 0 Week 12 @Jets 5 2 51 0 Week 13 Packers 6 5 28 0 Week 17 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 6 2 29 0

