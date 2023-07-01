Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .252 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn is batting .450 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 57 of 81 games this season (70.4%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 34 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.259
|AVG
|.247
|.350
|OBP
|.315
|.510
|SLG
|.407
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|27
|24/14
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.05).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
- Muller will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old lefty.
