Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on July 1 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.353), slugging percentage (.381) and OPS (.734) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (22.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.3%).

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), with two or more runs four times (5.3%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .323 AVG .256 .389 OBP .322 .414 SLG .353 12 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 12 23/14 K/BB 23/13 5 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings