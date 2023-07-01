Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on July 1 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.353), slugging percentage (.381) and OPS (.734) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (22.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.3%).
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), with two or more runs four times (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.323
|AVG
|.256
|.389
|OBP
|.322
|.414
|SLG
|.353
|12
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|23/14
|K/BB
|23/13
|5
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
- Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.