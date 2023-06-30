Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this season (15 of 66), with two or more RBI five times (7.6%).
- He has scored in 14 games this year (21.2%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.260
|AVG
|.265
|.308
|OBP
|.331
|.400
|SLG
|.393
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|13
|19/6
|K/BB
|29/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.08 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (1-7) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.