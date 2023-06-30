The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this season (15 of 66), with two or more RBI five times (7.6%).

He has scored in 14 games this year (21.2%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .260 AVG .265 .308 OBP .331 .400 SLG .393 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 13 19/6 K/BB 29/11 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings