Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .266.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (12.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.293
|AVG
|.241
|.325
|OBP
|.293
|.480
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.61 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, May 30, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 5.61 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
