Luis Robert will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (36-47) on Friday, June 30, when they clash with Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (21-62) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Athletics have +130 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Tanner Banks - CHW (0-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (1-7, 6.84 ERA)

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 29 times and won 17, or 58.6%, of those games.

The White Sox have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter and won each time.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 21, or 25.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Athletics have won 17 of 66 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 23rd 3rd

