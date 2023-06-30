How to Watch the White Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Tanner Banks and Luis Medina are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics square off on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB play with 96 total home runs.
- Chicago is 22nd in MLB, slugging .394.
- The White Sox are 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (344 total).
- The White Sox are last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .294.
- The White Sox strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff leads MLB.
- Chicago's 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.354).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Banks (0-2) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Reid Detmers
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|-
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|W 11-5
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jaime Barria
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Medina
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|James Kaprielian
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Paul Blackburn
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Chris Bassitt
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|José Berríos
