White Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (36-47) and Oakland Athletics (21-62) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 30.
The probable pitchers are Tanner Banks (0-2) for the White Sox and Luis Medina (1-7) for the Athletics.
White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 7, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite once.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
- The White Sox have won 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 344 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox's 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Tanner Banks vs Kutter Crawford
|June 26
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Reid Detmers
|June 27
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Michael Kopech vs -
|June 28
|@ Angels
|W 11-5
|Lucas Giolito vs Jaime Barria
|June 29
|@ Angels
|W 9-7
|Lance Lynn vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Luis Medina
|July 1
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dylan Cease vs James Kaprielian
|July 2
|@ Athletics
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Paul Blackburn
|July 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Chris Bassitt
|July 5
|Blue Jays
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Chris Bassitt
|July 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs José Berríos
