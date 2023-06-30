Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (36-47) and Oakland Athletics (21-62) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 30.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Banks (0-2) for the White Sox and Luis Medina (1-7) for the Athletics.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite once.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have won 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 344 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

