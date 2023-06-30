Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .231 with nine doubles and 13 walks.
- In 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 58 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (27.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.224
|AVG
|.235
|.252
|OBP
|.283
|.255
|SLG
|.279
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|21/4
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.08).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.