Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Jared Young, who went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Phillies.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jared Young? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Guardians Player Props
|Cubs vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Guardians Odds
|Cubs vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Guardians
Jared Young At The Plate (2022)
- Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.
- Young got a hit in five of six games last year, but had no multi-hit games.
- Including all six games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last year.
- In one of his six games last year, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.300
|.300
|OBP
|.417
|.444
|SLG
|.300
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (2-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, May 30, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.