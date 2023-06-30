The Chicago Cubs and Jared Young, who went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jared Young At The Plate (2022)

Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.

Young got a hit in five of six games last year, but had no multi-hit games.

Including all six games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last year.

In one of his six games last year, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 3 .222 AVG .300 .300 OBP .417 .444 SLG .300 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)