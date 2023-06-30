On Friday, Jake Burger (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.3% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 of 64 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .268 AVG .157 .314 OBP .209 .661 SLG .353 19 XBH 10 12 HR 5 28 RBI 9 34/7 K/BB 44/4 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings