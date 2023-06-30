Gregoire Barrere will take on Tommy Paul in the Viking International Eastbourne semifinals on Friday, June 30.

Paul has -210 odds to claim a spot in the final with a win over Barrere (+160).

Gregoire Barrere vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 30

Friday, June 30 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Gregoire Barrere vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 67.7% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Tommy Paul +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +130 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 43.5% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Gregoire Barrere vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

By beating No. 41-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6 on Thursday, Barrere advanced to the semifinals.

Paul will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 victory over No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Barrere has played 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Barrere has played an average of 24.3 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

Paul is averaging 25.9 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.3% of those games.

In seven matches on grass in the past year, Paul has averaged 24.7 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 54.9% of those games.

On May 23, 2023, Barrere and Paul met in the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Round of 16. Paul took home the win 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Paul has won two against Barrere (66.7%), while Barrere has clinched one.

Paul and Barrere have squared off in 32 total games, and Paul has won more often, securing 17 of them.

In their one match against each other, Barrere and Paul are averaging 32 games and three sets.

