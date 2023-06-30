On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .232.

Sheets has had a hit in 32 of 62 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits six times (9.7%).

He has homered in eight games this year (12.9%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.6% of his games this year, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 of 62 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .190 AVG .270 .275 OBP .337 .304 SLG .483 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 11 19/10 K/BB 15/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings