Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .261 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 37 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (48.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (16.0%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.307
|AVG
|.214
|.343
|OBP
|.274
|.465
|SLG
|.469
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|16
|22/6
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.08 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (1-7) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.
