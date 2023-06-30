The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is batting .261 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in 37 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (48.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (16.0%).
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 24
.307 AVG .214
.343 OBP .274
.465 SLG .469
8 XBH 13
4 HR 6
17 RBI 16
22/6 K/BB 32/8
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.08 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Medina (1-7) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.
