Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 87 total home runs.

Chicago is 17th in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 359 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs are 10th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.260).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Steele has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Steele will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.