Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs head into the first of a three-game series against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+140). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 22 of the 38 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.9%).

Chicago has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-39-2 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have put together a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 17-22 15-20 22-22 24-31 13-11

