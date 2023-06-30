The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .349 this season while batting .284 with 26 walks and 36 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 130th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 58 of 74 games this season (78.4%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (27.0%).

He has homered in one of 74 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 21.6% of his games this season, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .323 AVG .250 .389 OBP .313 .414 SLG .336 12 XBH 10 0 HR 1 9 RBI 10 23/14 K/BB 23/12 5 SB 3

