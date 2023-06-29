Shohei Ohtani will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Angels (44-38) on Thursday, June 29, when they clash with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (35-47) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 4:07 PM ET.

The White Sox are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Angels (-130). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (4-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-8, 6.40 ERA)

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 26, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Angels have a record of 19-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (55.9% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Angels have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (34%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won 10 of 31 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

