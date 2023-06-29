How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will take the field on Thursday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Patrick Sandoval, who is expected to start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 4:07 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 96 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 243 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 335 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.351 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn (4-8) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Reid Detmers
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|-
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|W 11-5
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jaime Barria
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Luis Medina
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Paul Blackburn
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Chris Bassitt
