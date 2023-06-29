Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tim Anderson (hitting .056 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .227 with nine doubles and 13 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (22.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 57 games this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (26.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.224
|AVG
|.229
|.252
|OBP
|.279
|.255
|SLG
|.275
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|21/4
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (4-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.16 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
