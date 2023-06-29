Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Thursday, Seby Zavala (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .168 with a double, six home runs and five walks.
- Zavala has picked up a hit in 14 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.5% of his games this year, Zavala has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17.5% of his games this year (seven of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.176
|AVG
|.161
|.218
|OBP
|.185
|.176
|SLG
|.468
|0
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|21/3
|K/BB
|26/2
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (4-6) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.16, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
