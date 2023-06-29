On Thursday, Seby Zavala (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .168 with a double, six home runs and five walks.

Zavala has picked up a hit in 14 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.5% of his games this year, Zavala has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17.5% of his games this year (seven of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .176 AVG .161 .218 OBP .185 .176 SLG .468 0 XBH 7 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 21/3 K/BB 26/2 1 SB 0

