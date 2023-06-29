The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.

Burger has recorded a hit in 32 of 63 games this year (50.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.0%).

He has homered in 25.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.7% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 of 63 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .268 AVG .165 .314 OBP .219 .661 SLG .371 19 XBH 10 12 HR 5 28 RBI 9 34/7 K/BB 41/4 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings